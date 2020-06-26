Man caught on video defacing city anti-panhandling sign

MANCHESTER, NH – On June 25, 2020, Manchester Police were made aware of a video posted on Facebook that showed a man apparently damaging a city-owned anti-panhandling sign.

The person who posted it told police they were stopped at a red light on South Willow Street at Queen City Avenue and saw the suspect scrapping letters off the sign. The driver started recording the event and told the suspect to stop what he was doing. The driver told police the suspect swore and told him to mind his business.

Police were able to identify the suspect as Jesse Tisbert, 27, of Manchester. Tisbert was charged with criminal mischief. He was also found to have active warrants for receiving stolen property, fraudulent use of a credit card, and attempted fraudulent use of a credit card in connection with an incident in April.

Tisbert was released on personal recognizance bail and a court date is yet to be determined.