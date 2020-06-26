Man sleeping in tent reports being stabbed by several men

MANCHESTER, NH – On June 26, 2020, at approximately 2:30 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of I-293 just south of Granite Street for an injured person. When officers arrived they located a man with multiple stab wounds.

The victim told police he was sleeping in a tent in the city and woke to several males stabbing him. The victim said he ran from the campsite, toward the interstate. He reported that the suspects stole money from him.

If you have any information regarding this incident you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also make an anonymous tip online via Manchester Crimeline or by calling 603-624-4040.