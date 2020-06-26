3 nights of patriotic fireworks at Fisher Cats Stadium for July Fourth holiday

Health and Safety Protocol

Ballpark Entry

To ensure the safety of every guest at Delta Dental Stadium, the Fisher Cats have introduced the following policies:

Staff Procedure

Fisher Cats staff members adhere to the following protocol for the safety of our guests:

Frequently Asked Questions

For additional questions, please call the Fisher Cats front office at (603) 641-2005.

Do I Have To Wear A Mask?

The Fisher Cats will continue to update this policy based on the guidance of the CDC as well as state and local officials. At this time, all guests are required to wear a mask or face covering in order to enter the ballpark. Guests are permitted to remove their masks when sitting at their designated seats, but must wear a mask when moving throughout the stadium.

Will Fisher Cats Staff Members Be Wearing Masks?

Yes, each member of the Fisher Cats staff is required to wear a mask in the ballpark at all times.

Can I Choose My Seat?

Guests may choose their location for stadium seating online, but field seating will be assigned to guests upon their arrival at the ballpark.

Can I Purchase Tickets At The Gate?

Guests are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online. A very limited number of seats will be available for purchase on the day of the event.

Can I Bring A Blanket Or Chairs?

Blankets and pillows will be permitted for on-field use, but chairs and other seating that could damage the field turf will not be allowed.

What If I Arrive Separately From My Family/Group?

If you’re planning to arrive separately, please meet all members of your group before approaching the ballpark, and enter the stadium together.

What If We Want To Sit Next To Another Family/Group?

The Fisher Cats encourage you to purchase your tickets online together, or you can call the Fisher Cats offices at (603) 641-2005 for assistance.

What If I’m At High Risk?

Please communicate any needs or concerns to a Fisher Cats staff member, and they’ll be happy to accommodate.

What Other Symptoms Would Prevent Me From Entering Ballpark?

If you’re experiencing respiratory symptoms such as sore throat, cough, or shortness of breath, fever, or changes in taste or smell, please come to the ballpark another day when you’re feeling better.

What Additional Sanitation Measures Are Being Taken?

Fisher Cats staff members will wipe down and disinfect the restrooms every half hour, and signs will remind visitors to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds and maintain 6 feet of safe social distance. The stadium concourse will also have several Sanitation Stations available, with portable hand-washing stations and sanitizer.

Will Restrooms Be Available?

Yes, the men’s and women’s restrooms on the stadium concourse will be available for use.

Where Are The Fireworks Set Off?

The fireworks are set off from a safe distance beyond the right field wall.

Is there ADA seating?

The Fisher Cats will provide adequate seating either on the field or in the ADA section of the stands for this event.

What If It Rains?

If rain cancels the event, tickets will be redeemable for a future fireworks show (based on availability) or credited toward a 2021 Fisher Cats game. Guests may also request a refund.

What Questions Will I Be Asked Before Entering The Stadium?

Each guest must answer the following questions upon arriving at the entry gate:

Has anyone in your household…

Travelled outside the US in the past 2 weeks?

Travelled outside of New Hampshire in the past 2 weeks?

Had contact with any person suspected to have contracted coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 2 weeks?

Had contact with any person confirmed to have contracted coronavirus (COVID-19)?

Been exposed to someone with flu-like symptoms (cough, shortness of breath or fever) in the last 72-hours?

If you or anyone in your party answers yes to the questions above, you will not be permitted into the ballpark.