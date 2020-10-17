Man accused of kidnapping and threatening family member, kicking K9, held without bail

MANCHESTER, NH – A 43-year-old man, who was ordered to stay away from a female family member, is accused of kidnapping her, threatening to kill her and kicking a police dog when officers tried to arrest him.

Ramon Martinez, 43, who police said is homeless, was ordered held without bail at his arraignment last week in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District. Judge Diane Nicolosi also issued an order of protection barring him from going within 300 feet of the woman.

In addition to kidnapping, Martinez is charged with three counts of simple assault, stalking, theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, resisting arrest or detention, disobeying a police officer and violating bail conditions.

According to court papers, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at 10:50 p.m. a 13-year-old called police saying his dad was holding onto the woman and wouldn’t let her go, but she would be okay because his uncle had a gun. The uncle fired a shot into the air after Martinez grabbed the woman in a bear hug, according to court documents.

When officers arrived, they saw a group of people outside the Huse Road residence and heard someone yell “he is right here.” At that moment, police said Martinez took off running, got into a Jeep and drove away.

According to court documents, this is what the victim said happened that day:

About 9:30 that morning, she said Martinez, who had bail conditions to not go within 300 feet of her, showed up at her place of employment in Pembroke. He was not allowed in the building, but he continued to call and knock on her office window to speak to her. She ignored him and he eventually left.

While driving home, however, she received a call from him asking her to pull over. When she looked up, she saw him in a vehicle on Huse Road near Planet Fitness. She said he ran a red light to catch up to her and gave her no choice but to drive into the Marriot parking lot.

She told police he opened her driver’s side door, told her to push over and said he just wanted a hug. She said no and that she needed to leave. “I’m telling you, get over now. You are making a scene,” she said he told her.

Not wanting to argue with him, she did as she was told. He asked her about speaking to police and proceeded to drive around the city, made a couple of stops and continued to accuse her of lying and cheating. At one point he picked up an empty plastic bottle and struck her four times with it.

Once on the West Side, he pulled into Mt. Calvary Cemetery where he threatened, “I’m going to kill you and then myself because I’m losing my family and I have no reason to live.”

He told her to get out of the car and then told her to undress. She refused and, she told police, he grabbed her, threw her to the ground and kicked her in the thigh, chest and back, then pulled her hair and put her back in the car. He drove back to Huse Road to pick up his children. Once there, she tried to get out and run but Martinez caught her and bear-hugged her. That is when her brother fired his gun.

Officers arrived and Martinez fled, according to court documents.

The next day, Wednesday, Oct. 14, police caught up to Martinez just after 2:30 p.m. as he was coming out of Fast Track Convenience, 136 South Willow St., according to the sworn affidavit of Detective Jeffrey P. Fierimonte. Martinez’s left hand was in a pocket and police ordered him to show them his hands. He ignored them and threw down two glass bottles, breaking them.

Martinez ran quickly to his Jeep and Officer Richard Valenti released K-9 Axel. Martinez, police said, kicked the dog.

Fierimonte then zapped Martinez with a stun gun causing Martinez to stiffen and fall out of the vehicle. Fierimonte wrote that Martinez continued to be non-compliant and he zapped him again with the stun gun and again Martinez stiffened and fell over.

Martinez still refused to put his hands behind his back and Fiermonte reactivated the stun gun but there was no connection. After a brief struggle, officers were able to handcuff Martinez who was transported to the police station.

Police later recovered the woman’s car on Sundial Avenue but her clutch containing her checkbook, driver’s license and debit card was missing as was her laptop.