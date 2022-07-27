MacDonald named new principal at Parker-Varney

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester School District announced Wednesday that Christopher MacDonald has been named the new principal at Parker-Varney School.

Principal MacDonald recently completed a sabbatical and has 12 years of administrative experience in Manchester schools. Prior to working in Manchester, he taught third and fourth grade in Hooksett. MacDonald replaces Kelly Espinola, who left Parker-Varney earlier this summer to take over as principal at Southside Middle School.

“I am excited to be back on the West Side and the next principal of Parker-Varney,” MacDonald said. “I look forward to meeting the staff, students, and families this fall and having a successful school year.”

Superintendent of Schools Jenn Gillis said MacDonald will be a strong addition to the team in place at Parker-Varney.

“Principal MacDonald will help continue the school’s tradition of excellence and innovation,” Gillis said. “I hope that you’ll join us in welcoming him to this new role.”

MacDonald earned undergraduate degrees in Education and Psychology from Westfield State University, a masters in Educational Administration from the University of New Hampshire and Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies from Plymouth State University. He is currently completing a doctoral degree at Southern New Hampshire University.