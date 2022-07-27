MPD Under the Radar: West Merrimack Street woman threatens doctor following surgery

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available.

Excluding any information that could reveal the identity of individuals or organizations, incidents that have been inflicted upon victims will be conveyed with as much accuracy as possible in the hopes that greater awareness about these incidents occurring within Manchester can prevent their re-occurrence to another victim.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

June 16, 3:05 p.m. – A man and a woman were reported arguing on a sidewalk near the corner of Canal Street and Spring Street.

The couple was reported with market basket carts and were “causing a scene.”

Shortly after police were reported of the fight, the man reportedly broke one of the carts while screaming.

Additional information was not provided.

June 16, 4:56 p.m. – A man on Cedar Street called police after an incident at his door. He told police that he saw a female neighbor through a Ring doorbell camera with a gun on her breast saying that he will be harmed.

According to the incident report, the man was part of a report hours earlier where he was accused of assault.

The woman was contacted later, she said that he only wanted to attend her son’s birthday party.

June 17, 6:55 a.m. – An employee of a restaurant on Beech Street called in after a customer allegedly threatened him. The customer left in a navy blue Honda.

Police found the address of the vehicle’s owner, but the vehicle was not there. The employee later told police that they would tell the customer that they are trespassing if they returned.

June 21, 12:51 p.m. – A 13-year-old boy called from a restaurant on Brown Avenue saying that a janitor inside the restaurant grabbed his bike and threw it to the ground, damaging it.

The boy says that he rode his bike there with a friend, but did not have a parent with him.

Officers told the boys they were welcome to file a report with their parents present at a later time. It is unclear if police talked to the janitor.

Additional information was not provided.

June 21, 4:15 p.m. – A woman on West Merrimack Street was the subject of concern from a doctor after the woman sent the doctor an e-mail saying, “if I don’t get my way and get my referral, I will get my gun and come shoot you.”

An employee of the doctor that had called police said this woman had sent several e-mails and voice messages with similar threats in the past.

Police talked to the woman, who was upset with a recent surgery and “just wanted her condition checked.”

Additional information was not provided.

June 21, 8:02 p.m. – A restaurant employee called regarding a woman standing in the parking lot and screaming.

The woman allegedly threw a drink at a car passing by as well as throwing an unspecified object throw the restaurant’s drive-thru window.

The woman had a vehicle in the parking lot, and the employee said the vehicle had a kid inside.

Additional information was not provided.