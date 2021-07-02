Looking for Manchester’s best dry cleaning prices

Friday, July 2, 2021Andrew SylviaAround Town, Business0

Each week, Manchester Ink Link searches throughout the Manchester area for prices of grocery items requested by our readers and upon a request, this week we’re doing a bonus search for dry cleaning prices as well.

This is what we found in the city, all prices were found on Friday, July 2 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Prices may change without notice.

E&R Cleaners on Canal Street

Wash Street (1231 Elm St./ 603-623-9587)

E&R Cleaners (815 Canal St./603-627-7658)

  • Sports coats cost $10.59, pants cost $9.98, shirts are $3.99. For other items, call 603-627-7658.

Cleary Cleaners (102 Webster St./603-6760, 732 Mast Rd./603-621-5598)

  • Business shirts $5.08 (folded $2.50 more), two piece suit $23.44, shorts $10.34, blazer $15.41 winter coats $21.19, trench coat/rain coat $28.26, blouses/casual shirts/pair of pants/women’s skirts – $12.19, short dresses $16.68, long dresses $30.81, rompers $21.82

East Side Cleaning and Laundry (851 Hanover St./603-641-9551)

  • Pants and shirts $3.29, blazers and sweaters $8.20

Vitto’s Dry Cleaners (659 Mast Rd./603-625-1600)

  • Trousers $8.00, shirts $3.29, suits $17.00, prices can be determined upon request for other items

 