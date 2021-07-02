Looking for Manchester’s best dry cleaning prices

Each week, Manchester Ink Link searches throughout the Manchester area for prices of grocery items requested by our readers and upon a request, this week we’re doing a bonus search for dry cleaning prices as well.

This is what we found in the city, all prices were found on Friday, July 2 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Prices may change without notice.

Wash Street (1231 Elm St./ 603-623-9587)

Costs vary per item from a men’s shirt ($3.49) to a king-sized comforter ($35). More information on prices is available at https://www.washstreet.com/dry-cleaning-pickup-delivery

E&R Cleaners (815 Canal St./603-627-7658)

Sports coats cost $10.59, pants cost $9.98, shirts are $3.99. For other items, call 603-627-7658.

Cleary Cleaners (102 Webster St./603-6760, 732 Mast Rd./603-621-5598)

Business shirts $5.08 (folded $2.50 more), two piece suit $23.44, shorts $10.34, blazer $15.41 winter coats $21.19, trench coat/rain coat $28.26, blouses/casual shirts/pair of pants/women’s skirts – $12.19, short dresses $16.68, long dresses $30.81, rompers $21.82

East Side Cleaning and Laundry (851 Hanover St./603-641-9551)

Pants and shirts $3.29, blazers and sweaters $8.20

Vitto’s Dry Cleaners (659 Mast Rd./603-625-1600)