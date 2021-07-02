Manchester Independence Day fireworks postponed to rain date

MANCHESTER, NH — The City of Manchester, NH has RESCHEDULED the 2021 Independence Day Celebration at Arms Park to the rain date Monday, July 5th. Admission is free.

All specifics should remain the same as the original plan. Frank FM Radio on 106.3 will still be on hand at Arms Park beginning at 7:30 PM. The climbing wall is planning to be onsite where you can try climbing the wall for a fee. The fireworks display provided by Atlas PyroVision Productions will begin at dusk, approximately 9:30 PM.

Please bring chairs or blankets to enjoy the show. Bring a picnic dinner for your family as there will be no food vendors. No alcoholic beverages or glass bottles are allowed. No pets please. Portable toilets will be available.

On Monday, July 5th, both the East and West bound spans of the Notre Dame (Bridge Street) Bridge will be closed to all traffic (foot and vehicular) at 8:00 AM.

Arms Park parking lot will be closed to vehicles on Monday, July 5th starting at 6:00 PM. The parking lot will be reserved for viewing thereafter. Commercial St will be restricted to pedestrians only beginning at 8:00 PM.

If you require additional information, please contact Janet Horvath at 624-6444 extension – 5347.