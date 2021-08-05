Live music Aug. 5 – 8: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester this weekend

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 5th
- Sam Robbins / Currier Manchester / 5pm
- Justin Jordan / Murphys Bedford / 5:30-9pm
- Harpo and Frankie / Village Trestle Goffstown / 6-9pm
- Austin McCarthy / Fratellos Nashua / 6-9pm
- Jordan Quinn / Homestead Merrimack / 6-9pm
FRIDAY, AUGUST 6th
- Clint Lapointe / The Hill at McIntyre Ski Manchester / 5:30-8:30pm
- Dwayne Haggins / The Foundry Manchester / 6pm
- Chris Gardner / Coach Stop Londonderry / 6-9pm
- Isaiah Bennett / Bonfire Manchester / 8pm
- Mica’s Groove Train / Strange Brew Manchester / 9pm
- Off the Record / Murphy’s Manchester / 9:30pm
SATURDAY, AUGUST 7th
- Paul Driscoll / Great North Aleworks Manchester / 3-5pm
- Tim Kierstead / Fratellos Manchester / 5:30-9pm
- Jessica Olson / T-Bones Concord / 6-8pm
- Malcolm Salls / Backyard Brewery / 6pm
- Amanda Cote / Firefly Manchester / 6pm
- Another Shot / Derryfield Manchester / 9pm
SUNDAY, AUGUST 8th
- Nate Comp / Copper Door Bedford / 11am-2pm
- Duppy Conquerors / Smuttynose Salem / 12pm
- Joey Clark / Molly’s Tavern New Boston / 1pm
- The Drift / Stumble Inn Londonderry / 5pm
- Lewis Goodwin / Cheers Concord / 5pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes.
The Palace Theatre
80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588
Children’s Summer Series / Shows at 10am and 6:30pm / Tickets $10
- Beauty and the Beast / August 3-5
- Rapunzel / August 10-12
- Cinderella / August 17-19
SETH MEYERS (LIVE) / August 27th at 7pm
- Join us as Emmy Award-winning writer and host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” takes the Palace Theatre stage!
QUEEN OF THE NIGHT: A Tribute to Whitney Houston / September 10-26
- The only artist to chart 7 consecutive #1 Billboard Hot 100 hits. The first female artist to enter the Billboard 200 album chart at #1. A solo artist with 8 consecutive multi-platinum albums and a movie soundtrack ranking in the top 5 biggest-selling albums of all-time! The Palace Artistic Team has created a night to celebrate the music of 6-time Grammy Award winning artist, Whitney Houston.
The Rex Theatre
23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588
Lauren Rainbow – August 5 at 7:30pm
- Lauren Rainbow is an evidential medium, inspirational and sometimes funny storyteller and a spiritual travel guide! During this special evening Lauren will share evidential and heart-centered messages from Spirit.
Friday Night Comedy at The Rex: Frank Santorelli – August 6th at 7:30pm
- Frank Santorelli is best known for playing the recurring role of “Georgie the Bartender” in The Sopranos. Frank is also well known for his star role in The Godfathers of Comedy.
High Noon: Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd & Southern Rock – August 28th at 7:30pm
- Join us on a journey back to a golden age of live music, and experience once again the raw power of all of your favorite anthems from the founding fathers of Southern rock.
The Majestic Theatre
880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469
5th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser – August 19th / Candia Woods Golf Links
- Golfer registration and Sponsorship opportunities still available. All proceeds benefit future Majestic Theatre programs.
Announcing our complete 2021/22 Season on Labor Day!
Other Featured Events:
- COMEDY: Ace Aceto / Chunky’s Manchester / Sat. Aug. 7th at 8:30pm www.chunkys.com
- MUSIC: Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) https://www.tupelomusichall.com
- If you like the music of HEART, you will love CRAZY ON YOU, our Saturday (8/7) Outdoor Drive-In shows this weekend! We wrap up the outdoor series the following weekend with shows on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
- MUSIC: Stark Park Concerts – Manchester / Sun. August 8th from 2-4pm
- HIGH RANGE is an audience favorite and will again entertain with a mix of bluegrass, folk and roots. ELLEN CARLSON’S fiddling is special!
- FAMILY MUSIC: Merrimack Summer Concert Series / Wed. Aug. 11th at 6pm
- ROCKIN’ RON THE FRIENDLY PIRATE – a free show of pirate-themed kids music at Abbie Griffin Park (6 Baboosic Lake Road, www.merrimackparksandrec.org/summer-concert-series
- MAGIC SHOW: • Discovering Magic with Andrew Pinard / Wed. Aug. 11th at 7:30pm / www.hatboxnh.com
- This “mind-numbing, jaw-dropping, eye-opening” experience takes audiences on a guided tour of the impossible and the absurd. Using only the most ordinary of objects, accomplished actor, conjuror, puppeteer, storyteller, and award-winning performer Andrew Pinard brings the ordinary to life with the most surprising results.