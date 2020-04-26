Letters: What is phase 1 for hotels, and when might that begin?

To the Editor:

Michael Kitch’s coverage on the “New Hampshire hospitality industry proposes four-phase reopening plan” (April 24) was quite dissatisfying, as it gave me a good clear picture of the four-phase plan of restaurant re-opening, but nothing about hotels. Phase 1 of restaurants, outdoor dining, could begin as soon as May 4. What is phase 1 for hotels, and when might that begin?

I work in outdoor recreation in the White Mountains. I’m very eager to find out when hotels will be open. If our clientele in July is going to be limited to daytrippers and campground visitors (who don’t spend a lot of money), we won’t be profitable, and I should be looking for a different job.

Could Michael Kitch keep on this story and report on the probability of hotels opening for Memorial Day, July 4th, and August? Thanks.

Colleen McCarthy