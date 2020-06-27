June 27 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 51 new positive cases with 6 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, June 27, 2020, DHHS announced 51 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,717 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18 and the rest are adults, with 58 percent being female and 42 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (11), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Merrimack (3), Belknap (2), Carroll (1), and Sullivan (1) Counties, and in the cities of Nashua (23) and Manchester (6). Twenty-one of the cases were due to testing associated with the ongoing outbreak at Greenbriar Healthcare in Nashua.

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 562 (10 percent) of 5,717 cases. One of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated June 27, 2020, 9 a,m,)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 5,717 Recovered 4,401 (77%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 367 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 949 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 562 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 35 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 116,109 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 18,713 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 31,806 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 530 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,400

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.



Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 6/20 6/21 6/22 6/23 6/24 6/25 6/26 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 208 100 76 281 285 280 280 216 LabCorp 329 340 175 332 607 575 386 392 Quest Diagnostics 202 282 554 1037 666 210 374 475 Mako Medical 682 375 68 446 359 670 771 482 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 634 66 21 197 168 71 165 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 47 239 503 297 292 274 n/a** 275 Other Laboratory* 26 35 14 33 43 20 7 25 Total 1,494 2,005 1,456 2,447 2,449 2,197 1,889 1,991 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 6/20 6/21 6/22 6/23 6/24 6/25 6/26 Daily Average LabCorp 40 15 0 12 24 41 26 23 Quest Diagnostics 162 144 84 224 152 210 155 162 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 26 0 20 31 19 19 16 Other Laboratory* 4 0 0 13 2 2 12 5 Total 206 185 84 269 209 272 212 205

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. n/a: not available ** Not available at the time of this report.

Number of Persons Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 6/20 6/21 6/22 6/23 6/24 6/25 6/26 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 29 21 52 90 68 75 168 72 LabCorp 281 302 157 275 511 479 347 336 Quest Diagnostics 176 223 393 613 552 370 316 378 Mako Medical 430 73 5 35 62 115 175 128 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 318 66 19 172 150 55 111 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 47 239 503 297 292 274 n/a** 275 Other Laboratory* 24 32 14 27 39 20 6 23 Total 987 1,208 1,190 1,356 1,696 1,483 1,067 1,284 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 6/20 6/21 6/22 6/23 6/24 6/25 6/26 Daily Average LabCorp 34 12 0 9 20 36 25 19 Quest Diagnostics 149 128 80 207 140 196 145 149 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 26 0 19 25 16 17 15 Other Laboratory* 3 0 0 13 1 2 8 4 Total 186 166 80 248 186 250 195 187

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.