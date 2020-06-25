June 25 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 40 new positive cases with 14 in Manchester; 10 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, June 25, 2020, DHHS announced 40 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,638 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults, with 67 percent being female and 33 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (9), Rockingham (7), Grafton (3), Strafford (2), Sullivan (2), Carroll (1), and Merrimack (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (14) and Nashua (1).

Two new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 560 (10%) of 5,638 cases. Ten of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced ten additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

2 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

6 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated June 25, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 5,638 Recovered 4,370 (78%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 357 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 911 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 560 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 47 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 113,266 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 18,268 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 31,479 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 250 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,425

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 6/25/2020)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths Bedford Hills Center Genesis 34 24 0 0 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center 62 27 5 17 Birch Hill 38 27 0 15 Courville Manchester 15 14 1 6 Crestwood Center Milford 54 28 0 15 Greenbriar Nashua 82 35 3 23 Hillsborough County Nursing Home 149 53 0 26 Holy Cross Manchester 19 18 0 1 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester 38 16 0 5 Salemhaven 46 15 0 10 Villa Crest Manchester 54 45 1 15

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths All American Assisted Living Londonderry (closed 6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (closed 6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Bedford Falls (closed 6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bellamy Fields Dover (closed 5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (closed 5/29/2020 0 8 0 Community Bridges Belmont (closed 6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Greystone Farm at Salem 9 3 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 2 9 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10

