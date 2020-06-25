June 25 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 40 new positive cases with 14 in Manchester; 10 deaths reported

Thursday, June 25, 2020 NH Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 in NH

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, June 25, 2020, DHHS announced 40 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,638 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults, with 67 percent being female and 33 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (9), Rockingham (7), Grafton (3), Strafford (2), Sullivan (2), Carroll (1), and Merrimack (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (14) and Nashua (1).

Two new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 560 (10%) of 5,638 cases. Ten of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced ten additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

  • 2 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
  • 6 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
  • 1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older
  • 1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated June 25, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 5,638
Recovered 4,370 (78%)
Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 357 (6%)
Total Current COVID-19 Cases 911
Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 560 (10%)
Current Hospitalizations 47
Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 113,266
Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 18,268
Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 31,479
Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 250
Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,425

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 6/25/2020)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths
Bedford Hills Center Genesis 34 24 0 0
Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center 62 27 5 17
Birch Hill 38 27 0 15
Courville Manchester 15 14 1 6
Crestwood Center Milford 54 28 0 15
Greenbriar Nashua 82 35 3 23
Hillsborough County Nursing Home 149 53 0 26
Holy Cross Manchester 19 18 0 1
Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester 38 16 0 5
Salemhaven 46 15 0 10
Villa Crest Manchester 54 45 1 15
Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths
All American Assisted Living Londonderry (closed 6/9/2020) 15 16 2
Aurora Assisted Living Derry (closed 6/6/2020) 38 17 10
Bedford Falls (closed 6/6/2020) 40 21 11
Bellamy Fields Dover (closed 5/16/2020) 35 13 10
Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (closed 5/29/2020 0 8 0
Community Bridges Belmont (closed 6/9/2020) 2 7 0
Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0
Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1
Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0
Greystone Farm at Salem 9 3 0
Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16
Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25
Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7
Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1
Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0
Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 2 9
Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23
Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21
Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
Testing Laboratory 6/18 6/19 6/20 6/21 6/22 6/23 6/24 Daily Average
NH Public Health Laboratories 615 676 208 100 76 281 285 320
LabCorp 469 353 329 340 175 332 607 372
Quest Diagnostics 652 533 202 282 554 1037 666 561
Mako Medical 224 947 682 375 68 446 359 443
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 304 167 0 634 66 21 197 198
Other NH Hospital Laboratory 318 51 47 239 503 297 n/a** 243
Other Laboratory* 13 3 26 35 14 33 42 24
Total 2,595 2,730 1,494 2,005 1,456 2,447 2,156 2,126
Antibody Laboratory Tests
Testing Laboratory 6/18 6/19 6/20 6/21 6/22 6/23 6/24 Daily Average
LabCorp 50 42 40 15 0 12 24 26
Quest Diagnostics 235 213 162 144 84 224 152 173
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 15 24 0 26 0 20 31 17
Other Laboratory*