July jump in opioid overdoses ‘concerning,’ only a small handful were calls to homeless camps

MANCHESTER, NH – A summary of statistics from American Medical Response of Manchester and Nashua opioid overdoses and related data shows an increase is overdoses in Manchester. In addition to the charts below, there are some notable data points provided by Chris Stawasz, Regional Director for AMR, as follows:

“July opioid ODs in Manchester were the highest this year. There were 48 suspected opioid ODs in Manchester during July 2020. That is the highest number of opioid ODs for one month in 2020 and the highest monthly total since June 2019. After a number of months of lower numbers and an overall declining trend, the OD jump in Manchester during July is quite concerning. There were only a small handful of homeless encampment OD calls,” Stawasz said.

There were seven suspected fatal opioid ODs in Manchester during July 2020. That is the highest number for one month in 2020 and the highest monthly total since September 2019. Those numbers will need to be confirmed by the NH Medical Examiners office and may increase or decrease based on that confirmation.

Despite the increased numbers, there is some good news. Both Nashua and Manchester opioid ODs are continuing to trend lower on a year-to-year basis. Nashua opioid ODs are down 22 percent and Manchester opioid ODs are down 36 percent in the last 365 days.

It remains to be determined what impact will result from the ending of the Nashua Safe Station program on June 30. That review will take a bit of time to understand what changes have occurred as a result. We will continue to monitor the opioid OD/death statistics and the number of clients treated by the new Doorway providers and watch for statistically significant changes.

MANCHESTER SUMMARY JULY 2020

There were 48 suspected opioid ODs in Manchester during July.

There were 6 fatal ODs recorded in Manchester during July and 1 additional pending death case.

Manchester’s Safe Station program numbers for July are not currently available and will be sent next week.

29 percent of the ODs in July had layperson Narcan® administered prior to the arrival of first responders.

NASHUA SUMMARY JULY 2020

There were 17 suspected opioid ODs in Nashua during July.

There were 0 fatal ODs recorded in Nashua during July.

12 percent of the ODs in July had layperson Narcan® administered prior to the arrival of first responders.