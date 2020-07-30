July 29 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 17 new positive results with 9 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, DHHS announced 17 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,513 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 59 percent being female and 41 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (5), Belknap (1), and Strafford (1), and in the cities of Manchester (9) and Nashua (1).

No new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 690 (11 percent) of 6,513 cases. One of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated July 29, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 6,513 Recovered 5,710 (88%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 411 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 392 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 690 (11%) Current Hospitalizations 22 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 157,397 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 26,674 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 36,286 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 550 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,200

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 7/22 7/23 7/24 7/25 7/26 7/27 7/28 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 998 640 567 267 451 53 279 465 LabCorp 1,166 1,172 854 762 534 628 57 739 Quest Diagnostics 547 840 344 205 714 540 1,153 620 Mako Medical 423 1,164 600 591 395 1,383 646 743 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 238 179 282 137 127 42 224 176 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 127 87 94 77 106 146 133 110 Other Laboratory* 34 36 11 36 28 49 5 28 Total 3,533 4,118 2,752 2,075 2,355 2,841 2,497 2,882 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 7/22 7/23 7/24 7/25 7/26 7/27 7/28 Daily Average LabCorp 25 20 18 12 10 6 0 13 Quest Diagnostics 122 120 100 112 27 39 126 92 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 18 25 4 21 1 16 20 15 Other Laboratory* 4 11 9 12 0 6 0 6 Total 169 176 131 157 38 67 146 126

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.