Jan. 28 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 721 positive results with 45 in Manchester; 16 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, January 28, 2021, DHHS announced 721 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 3.3%. Today’s results include 481 people who tested positive by PCR test and 240 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 5,374 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 105 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51% being female and 49% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (196), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (110), Strafford (83), Merrimack (65), Belknap (35), Sullivan (22), Cheshire (21), Carroll (20), Coos (16), and Grafton (15) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (57) and Manchester (45). The county of residence is being determined for thirty-six new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced 16 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

4 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

4 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

3 female residents of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 222 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 64,258 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 28, 2021, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 64,258 Recovered 57,862 (90%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,022 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 5,374 Current Hospitalizations 222 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 592,521 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 36,343 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 66,856 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 597

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 1/21 1/22 1/23 1/24 1/25 1/26 1/27 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 864 958 537 626 6 308 902 600 LabCorp 1,168 1,315 1,866 368 942 1,606 1,310 1,225 Quest Diagnostics 1,274 925 1,102 901 407 683 718 859 Mako Medical 812 84 177 63 4 499 337 282 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 772 683 337 292 146 723 3 422 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 415 472 330 269 335 436 660 417 Other Laboratory* 4,004 4,074 3,148 2,901 1,458 4,765 4,517 3,552 University of New Hampshire** 1,663 2,127 778 764 2,705 1,776 2,254 1,724 Total 10,972 10,638 8,275 6,184 6,003 10,796 10,701 9,081 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 1/21 1/22 1/23 1/24 1/25 1/26 1/27 Daily Average LabCorp 11 20 16 6 2 25 0 11 Quest Diagnostics 33 56 36 9 11 23 32 29 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 10 5 3 1 9 15 0 6 Other Laboratory* 9 7 7 0 18 4 7 7 Total 63 88 62 16 40 67 39 54

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboartory and their contracted lab Veritas.