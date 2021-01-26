Jan. 26 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 435 positive results with 30 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, January 26, 2021, DHHS announced 435 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 4.2%. Today’s results include 188 people who tested positive by PCR test and 247 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 5,430 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 79 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (87), Strafford (62), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (54), Belknap (36), Merrimack (35), Grafton (29), Cheshire (17), Coos (12), Carroll (10), and Sullivan (8) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (30) and Nashua (22). The county of residence is being determined for thirty-three new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 213 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 63,172 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 26, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 63,172 Recovered 56,748 (90%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 994 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 5,430 Current Hospitalizations 213 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 587,373 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 36,105 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 66,550 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 208

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 1/26/2021)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths The Arbors at Bedford 47 18 0 22 Bel-Air Nursing Home and Rehab Center 22 8 0 0 Bentley Commons at Bedford 21 13 0 1 Birch Hill 2 10 0 0 Calumet Transitional Housing Unit – NHDOC 14 5 0 0 Carriage Hill Assisted Living 12 8 0 0 Community Bridges Concord 5 10 0 0 Country Village Center 45 16 0 8 Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation 69 36 0 1 Edgewood Center Portsmouth 21 15 0 0 Harbor Care Chestnut Street Group Home 4 2 0 0 Harmony Homes by the Bay 38 15 0 3 Hillsborough County House of Corrections 112 54 0 0 Hillsborough County Nursing Home 95 62 0 9 Keene Center 52 15 0 2 Kendal at Hanover 4 7 0 0 Lafayette Center 13 11 0 1 Langdon Place of Nashua 19 18 0 2 Ledgewood Bay Assisted Living 17 12 0 0 Meredith Bay Colony Club 23 13 0 2 Merrimack County Nursing Home 45 46 0 5 NH Correctional Facility for Women 15 11 0 0 NH State Prison – Men’s 259 73 0 1 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin 129 30 0 1 Pleasant View Nursing Home 94 49 0 22 Riverside Rest Home 94 78 0 15 St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center 37 26 0 15 St. Vincent Rehabilitation and Nursing Center 27 13 0 0 Strafford County Jail 95 12 0 0 Sullivan County Nursing Home 38 16 0 1 Summerhill Assisted Living 10 11 0 1 Woodcrest Village Assisted Living 21 17 0 3

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (1/21/2020) 13 17 0 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/19/2020) 61 20 19 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (1/6/2021) 3 6 0 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Clipper Harbor/Cedar Healthcare Center (1/24/2021) 32 16 7 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (12/22/2020) 19 10 0 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (1/15/2021) 4 1 0 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Coos County Nursing Hospital (12/30/2020) 64 71 13 Courville at Bedford – Carlyle Place (1/6/2021) 20 10 7 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crestwood Center Milford (1/18/2021) 26 13 3 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Elms Center (1/11/2021) 31 14 10 Epsom Healthcare (1/18/2021) 66 30 8 Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020) 27 16 7 Evergreen Place Manchester (12/22/2020) 3 2 0 Fairview Senior Living (1/12/2021) 89 54 11 Golden View Health Care Meredith (1/24/2021) 77 52 12 Grace House Windham (12/30/2020) 14 12 0 Green Mountain Treatment Center (1/8/2021) 68 38 0 Greenbriar (8/21/2020) 124 34 28 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Greystone Farms (1/25/2021) 2 7 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (12/18/2020) 1 4 0 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hanover Hill Manchester (1/11/2021) 22 11 3 Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center (1/22/2021) 71 40 7 Harris Hill Center (1/21/2021) 22 17 3 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Keystone Hall, Cynthia Day Program (1/20/2021) 19 6 0 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Lakes Region Community Services Fairview Home (1/14/2021) 7 13 1 Maple Leaf Healthcare Center (12/18/2020) 93 70 10 Merrimack County Jail (1/22/2021) 36 15 0 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mount Prospect Academy Plymouth (12/18/2020) 14 28 0 Mt. Prospect Academy Seacoast Treatment & Stabilization Center (1/10/2021) 9 8 0 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 21 9 Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020) 4 8 1 Nashua Crossings Benchmark (1/25/2021) 49 28 7 NH Veterans’ Home (1/25/2021) 93 102 36 Oceanside Center – Genesis (12/16/2020) 44 27 11 Pheasant Wood Center (1/15/2021) 32 2 7 Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020) 48 14 8 Pines of Newmarket (1/24/2021) 28 13 8 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Prospect Woodward Home at Hillside Village Keene (12/16/2020) 14 9 1 Residence at Salem Woods (1/11/2021) 1 1 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020) 2 9 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (12/13/2020) 3 5 0 Rivermead Peterborough (1/22/2021) 5 8 0 Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab (1/23/2021) 3 15 0 Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020) 11 1 0 St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Dover (12/22/2020) 17 16 0 St. Joseph’s Residence Manchester (12/22/2020) 11 11 2 St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Manchester (12/3/2020) 31 18 9 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Secure Psychiatric Unit, NH Department of Corrections (1/25/2021) 20 10 0 Studley Home Assisted Living Facility Rochester (12/16/2020) 30 4 2 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15 Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020) 3 2 0 Warde Health Center Windham (1/5/2021) 23 14 2 Wentworth Senior Living (1/18/2021) 11 6 1 Woodlawn Care Center Newport (12/10/2020) 33 24 4

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 1/19 1/20 1/21 1/22 1/23 1/24 1/25 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 456 796 864 958 537 626 6 606 LabCorp 2,172 1,533 1,168 1,315 1,825 362 940 1,331 Quest Diagnostics 902 661 1,274 925 1,102 901 394 880 Mako Medical 554 523 812 84 177 63 4 317 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 919 847 772 683 337 291 143 570 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 541 739 414 471 329 267 288 436 Other Laboratory* 2,646 5,306 3,978 4,019 3,128 2,812 1,253 3,306 University of New Hampshire** 2,013 1,704 1,663 2,127 778 763 2,705 1,679 Total 10,203 12,109 10,945 10,582 8,213 6,085 5,733 9,124 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 1/19 1/20 1/21 1/22 1/23 1/24 1/25 Daily Average LabCorp 24 15 11 20 16 6 2 13 Quest Diagnostics 32 26 33 56 36 9 9 29 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 9 8 10 5 3 1 9 6 Other Laboratory* 9 12 9 7 7 0 9 8 Total 74 61 63 88 62 16 29 56

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboartory and their contracted lab Veritas.