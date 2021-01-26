Winter Weather Advisory until noon, making the morning commute slick

Five-day Weather Outlook, Jan. 27 – Jan. 31
The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.
Outlook for Jan. 27
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON
Occasional light snow and flurries continuing through the morning hours (additional dusting-1″). This will result in slick travel across the area. Tonight a few snow showers are possible.
Five-Day Outlook
Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
A reinforcing shot of arctic air will then move into New Hampshire on Friday and last through the first half of the weekend. The gusty winds will produce fridge wind chills. As February arrives the Ground Hog will be covered in snow!
Fun Fact/Trivia
Concord is still in the top 30 for snowfall!
Top 30 snowfall departure from normal across the U.S. Concord is still number 10. Snowfall departure through January 16: +7.7″ Normal snowfall through January 16: 26.4″ Season snowfall through January 16: 34.1″
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .