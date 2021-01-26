Winter Weather Advisory until noon, making the morning commute slick

Five-day Weather Outlook, Jan. 27 – Jan. 31



Outlook for Jan. 27

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON

Occasional light snow and flurries continuing through the morning hours (additional dusting-1″). This will result in slick travel across the area. Tonight a few snow showers are possible.

Five-Day Outlook

Today: Periods of snow showers (additional dusting-1″) High 37 Winds: N 5-10 mph Tonight: Cloudy with a few snow showers Low 28 Winds: N 5-10 mph Thursday: Mix sun & clouds with a couple of flurries High 33 (feel like 24) Winds: NNW 10-20 mph Thursday night: Mainly clear and much colder Low 8 (feel like -5) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Friday: Mix sun & clouds with a gusty wind. Flurries possible. High 18 (feel like 0) Winds: NW 10-20+ Friday night: Mainly clear and cold Low 6 (fell like -7) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Saturday: Sunny and cold High 23 (feel like 153) Winds: NW 10-15 mph Saturday night: Clear & very cold Low 8 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Sunday: Mostly sunny & not as cold High 30 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 18 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A reinforcing shot of arctic air will then move into New Hampshire on Friday and last through the first half of the weekend. The gusty winds will produce fridge wind chills. As February arrives the Ground Hog will be covered in snow!

Fun Fact/Trivia

Concord is still in the top 30 for snowfall!

Top 30 snowfall departure from normal across the U.S. Concord is still number 10. Snowfall departure through January 16: +7.7″ Normal snowfall through January 16: 26.4″ Season snowfall through January 16: 34.1″

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .