Jan. 18: ‘The future of AI’: A conversation with Dean Phillips and Andrew Yang at UNH Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH – Join Democratic Presidential hopeful Congressman Dean Phillips and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang at UNH Manchester Thursday for a discussion about Phillips’ vision for AI and the future of America on Jan. 18. The event is 12:30-1:30 p.m. More information here.

Phillips, who is running for president, also will share his broader agenda for the country: making housing more affordable, ensuring every American finally has quality healthcare, and addressing the cost of college and vocational training for all our kids.

Phillips is a third-term Democratic congressman from Minnesota who was named the second most bipartisan member of Congress. Prior to his first election, MN-3 was held by Republicans for 50 years.

Born in St. Paul and raised in Minneapolis, he’s a Gold Star Son who lost his birth father, Artie, in the Vietnam War. After earning his MBA and gaining experience at a startup, he worked his way up and eventually led his family’s business, Phillips Distilling. He later went on to help build Talenti Gelato into one of the top-selling ice cream brands in the country.

Phillips is a proven leader, an experienced legislator, and a next-generation leader who can bring the country together.

Want to see for yourself? Come out and ask him the tough but vital questions.

UNH Manchester is located at 88 Commercial St. in Manchester.