Thursday’s weather: Mostly cloudy, high of 29

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Thursday’s Weather
Weather Alerts
Another coastal storm should stay south of New Hampshire on Friday into Friday night. Right now, it looks like most of the snow is staying to our south with nothing more than a passing flurry. Blustery with a frigid feel to start the weekend. Has it felt exceptionally rainy and wet this first half of the meteorological winter (Dec 1 – Jan 15th)? This is because the longer-term climate site at Concord has recorded its wettest first half of winter! These numbers include both rainfall and liquid equivalent of snowfall.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 10 above…except zero to 10 above zero at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 44 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs 8 to 18 above. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.
