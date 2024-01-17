Thursday’s weather: Mostly cloudy, high of 29

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 10 above…except zero to 10 above zero at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 44 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs 8 to 18 above. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.