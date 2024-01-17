The Weekender, Jan. 18-21: Historic Tour, Pints and Flights for ‘Old Dogs’, Scoot and Skate + more!

MANCHESTER, NH – Winter’s officially here! Take a look at what’s happening around town this weekend.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Lively arts and live music on your radar? Check out the weekly Entertainment Report.

January 20

Drag – Taylor Swift The Eras Show, Concord NH – A local group of drag performers will be presenting their Taylor Swift The Eras Show at the Teatotaller. Tickets go on sale on January 18 for $8 online or at the door, with a showtime of 8 p.m. Check back here for more info and ticket sales!

Conservation Commission outreach tour “Manchester, the Merrimack and the Mills,’ Manchester NH – Manchester Conservation Commission is hosting the fourth in its outreach series about how the Merrimack River helped develop the industrial roots of Manchester. The tour starts at 10:30 a.m. meeting at the Millyard Museum and is free and open to the public. Make sure to register here so the Conversation Commission knows to see you there!

Pints and Flights for Old Dogs Go To Helen, Manchester NH – One dollar of every pint sold will go to benefit Old Dogs Go To Helen at To Share Brewing this Saturday from 1 to 9 p.m. ODGTH is a great organization that takes in senior, hospice and special needs dogs to show them unconditional love and care. This is a great way to enjoy your Saturday while supporting a great organization.

Scoot and Skate (for the littles), Manchester NH – Scoot and skate is a great way to get the littles out of the house and to practice their balance on their scooters which will be available for use at REMIX Skate and Event Center this coming Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. Purchase your tickets here!

January 21

Make Your Own Mini Wood Flower Arrangement Workshop, Manchester NH – Manchester Craft Market will be hosting will be hosting two sessions to make your own mini wood flower arrangement! With the purchase of a ticket, it includes an assortment of pre-dyed and stemmed flowers, jars, and expert guidance! Purchase your tickets here for the sessions!

Planning Ahead?

January 26-28: Concord NH Winter Fest, Concord NH

January 27: Hooksett Winter Carnival, Hooksett NH

January 27: Cozy Knit Blanket Workshop, Manchester NH

February 24: Combat Zone 83, Manchester NH