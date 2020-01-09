Jan. 12: New Hampshire Potters’ Guild Public meeting, demonstration and food!

Thursday, January 9, 2020 Press Release Events 0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

MANCHESTER, NH — Come to New Hampshire Potters’ Guild 2020 Public Meeting on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, 2-5 p.m. at the Currier Art Center, 180 Pearl St., Manchester. Business meeting followed by a technique demonstration on working with screen print slip transfers followed by a pot luck meal.

Bring a check to renew or join for 2020 or pay online. Go to https://www.nhpottersguild.org/membership.

The purpose of the New Hampshire Potters’ Guild is to provide opportunities for its members to get together in the interest of ceramics whenever necessary or desirable for:-

  • Fellowship and good times
  • Exchange of ideas and methods
  • Collaboration in work and exhibition
  • Encouragement to students
  • Promoting standards of ethics, aesthetics, and craftsmanship