Jan. 12: New Hampshire Potters’ Guild Public meeting, demonstration and food!

MANCHESTER, NH — Come to New Hampshire Potters’ Guild 2020 Public Meeting on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, 2-5 p.m. at the Currier Art Center, 180 Pearl St., Manchester. Business meeting followed by a technique demonstration on working with screen print slip transfers followed by a pot luck meal.

Bring a check to renew or join for 2020 or pay online. Go to https://www.nhpottersguild.org/membership.

The purpose of the New Hampshire Potters’ Guild is to provide opportunities for its members to get together in the interest of ceramics whenever necessary or desirable for:-