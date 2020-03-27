Governor mobilizes websites for COVID-19 volunteers

CONCORD, N.H. – This week, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu mobilized three separate online portals to help residents seeking to help in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Established after 9/11, NHResponds.org provides secure online registration system for medical and non-medical volunteers who are capable of mobilizing quickly if needed.

VolunteerNH.org provides a clearinghouse for non-profits across the state helping with relief efforts and seeking volunteers.

NHEconomy.com/PPEHelp allows businesses to see what products the state needs and ways to provide assistance, with 100 companies already ready to adapt their operations to provide needed COVID-19 supplies.

“In these unprecedented times, we have been encouraged and inspired by Granite Staters rallying together to help,” said Sununu. “Whether you are helping a neighbor get groceries, are a retired nurse who wants to help out at potential surge flex facilities, or are a business who is answering the call – we cannot thank you enough.”