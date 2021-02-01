April 20: Introduction to Microsoft Word free class at the Manchester City Library

Introduction to Microsoft Word

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

6- 7 p.m.

Computer Classes are back! Please join the Manchester City Library on Tuesday, April 20, at 6 p.m. for an evening of virtual instruction on Microsoft Word, a very important life and job skill.

This easy, relaxed class will be 30-45 minutes. Participants will learn 5-8 basic tasks in the time allotted, and will be able to see the instructor’s screen to follow along. Questions will be taken via chat as all tasks are demonstrated.

For questions, call Amy H. at 603-624-6550 x3320 or email ahanmer@manchesternh.gov

Signup for this program is required! You can sign up through our Library Calendar and receive a link to the zoom event after registration. You will also be emailed the class handout which you can use during the class or for practice after the class.