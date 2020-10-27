Letters: If you’re missing live performances, mask-up and get out to the Palace; it’s safe and it’s free

To the Editor (and readers):

Missing live performances?

Mask-up and see what’s happening – safely – at The Palace Theatre these days. The current show, “The British Rock Experience,” this weekend – limited tickets, lots of room between audience members, whole rows left empty.

From the first bars of the first number, the energy was like a rocket ship! First act, Beatles; second act, great variety of musicians. Singing, dancing, great band; they even include performers from the youth program.

Having a smaller audience did nothing to dampen the energy or enthusiasm onstage. You can’t beat the price either – tickets are FREE! Check it out; it will be there through Nov. 14. Also, Matt Nakoa will be at The Rex in Manchester on Oct. 29. Saw him a year ago – really enjoyed his singing and songwriting. Support the arts!

Mary Ellen Hettinger