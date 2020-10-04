Palace Theatre offering free tickets to ‘British Rock Experience’ to welcome patrons back

MANCHESTER, NH – The Palace Theatre is ready for a return to what they do best, with its first big show of the season, and would like everyone to join them – which is why they’re offering free tickets to the performance of your choice for The British Rock Experience.

“We are making a sincere effort to get patrons back to the Palace Theatre and prove to them that we have their safety in mind and all the necessary sanitation, distance seating, reduced capacities, masking, hand sanitizer and cleaning guidelines are in effect here at the Palace,” said David Rousseau, Director of Sales & Marketing for the Palace.

The British Rock Experience opens Oct. 23 and runs through Nov. 14, an original Palace production celebrating the best musical influences and singers from across the pond!

A talented cast will sing and dance their way through hits by legendary performers, beginning with the British Invasion of the 1960s straight through to those who have continued that legacy through the present. Music includes your favorites by The Beatles, David Bowie, The Animals, The Kinks, The Police, Elton John, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, Adele and many more.

To reserve your COMPLIMENTARY tickets click here or contact the Palace box office at 604-668-5588