Hooksett man accused of taking keys at gunpoint, driving off with victim’s car

MANCHESTER, NH – A Hooksett man faces a slew of charges in connection with an alleged armed robbery outside of the Red Arrow Diner early Friday.

On January 20, 2023, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the Red Arrow Diner at 61 Lowell St for a report of an armed robbery.

Arriving officers spoke with the victim who reported that he was leaving the diner and walking to his car when he encountered a man he did not know. He told the police the man pointed a gun at him and grabbed his keys from his hand. The victim, concerned about his safety, went back inside the diner. He reported that the suspect continued to point the gun at him after he went inside and then got into the victim’s car and drove away.

Manchester Police spotted the victim’s vehicle on Beech Street and attempted to make contact with the driver, but he drove away. He drove a short distance before stopping at an intersection where police ordered him out of the car and took him into custody.

The suspect was identified as Robert Castle, 53, of Hooksett. Castle was charged with criminal threatening with a firearm, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, robbery, theft by unauthorized taking, disobeying an officer, and resisting arrest.

Castle is scheduled for arraignment Jan. 20 in Hillsborough Superior Court-North.