Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver has died; Newmarket man identified as driver found dead

MANCHESTER, NH – Police have released the identity of a man who was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Jan. 15 after news that he did not survive, and have also identified the suspected driver – who has been found dead.

Michael Vigneault, 35, of Manchester, was struck by a car as he walked along Union Street early Sunday morning.

On Friday police also released the name of the suspected driver, Shawn Croteau, 59, Newbury, who they say has been found dead. No further details were released regarding the circumstances surrounding Mr. Croteau’s death.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information should the Manchester Police Department, Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.