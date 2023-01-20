Manchester School District announces 2023 graduation ceremony details

MANCHESTER, NH – On Friday, Manchester School District announced details for its 2023 high school graduations. Ceremonies for all four of the District’s high schools will be held on Saturday, June 17, at the SNHU Arena in downtown Manchester.

“We are so excited to honor the Class of 2023 in just a handful of months,” said Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Gillis. “To our students and families, I want to say, I hope you enjoy every bit of these closing months of your high school careers. I am looking forward to celebrating with you at the SNHU Arena in June.”

Manchester School of Technology will kick off the graduation festivities on June 17, followed by Central, West and Memorial. The times for each ceremony are as follows:

Manchester School of Technology: 8 a.m. start (doors open at 7:40 a.m.)

Central: 10 a.m. start (doors open at 9 a.m.)

West: 2 p.m. start (doors open at 1 p.m.)

Memorial: 5:30 p.m. start (doors open at 4:30 p.m.)

Seating for graduation ceremonies is on a first-come, first-served basis. Families of graduating seniors will receive further details this spring.