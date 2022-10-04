Hassan, Sununu retain leads in new poll

Tuesday, October 4, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Civics, Elections 0

Maggie Hassan (left) and Chris Sununu. Photos/Andrew Sylvia

WASHINGTON – The left-leaning Data for Progress organization released a poll of New Hampshire voters on Tuesday showing incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan and incumbent Republican Governor Chris Sununu retaining their respective leads.

Hassan leads Republican challenger Don Bolduc, 50-43%. Libertarian Jeremy Kauffman earns 3% in the poll and 4% remain undecided. Both Bolduc and Hassan remain under 50 percent favorability, although Hassan remains 14 points ahead of Bolduc in that area.

Sununu’s lead over Democratic challenger Tom Sherman stands at 52-39%, with Libertarian Kelly Halldorson receiving 4 percent and 5 percent of respondents unsure who they will vote for. Unlike the Senate race, both Sherman and Sununu have positive favorability ratings, although more than half of respondents reached do not know enough about Sherman to make an opinion.

The poll also asked respondents about their opinions about Joe Biden (44-56%) and Donald Trump (40-58%)

More information on the poll can be found here.

 

