Medical apprentices complete nearly 7,000 hours of instruction at MCC

Manchester, N.H. – During a time when the need for a skilled workforce is more prevalent than ever in one of the state’s largest industries, allied health apprentices will celebrate a milestone in their healthcare careers. Two dozen medical assistants, patient service representatives and licensed nursing assistants are about to complete the classroom coursework component, a total of 6,656 hours of instruction at Manchester Community College (MCC) as part of their Registered Apprenticeship program. The graduation ceremony will be held on Wednesday, October 5 at 5:30 p.m. at MCC.

The graduation ceremony marks the end of classroom coursework and is just three months after prospective students attended a Healthcare Career Fair where they first learned about the program. At the fair, representatives from ApprenticeshipNH, a workforce initiative of the Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH), Catholic Medical Center (CMC) and Elliot Health System (The Elliot) described the program and helped attendees take the first step. Students will now transition fully to their on-the-job training in paid positions at either CMC or The Elliot.

This collaborative effort is transforming the region’s healthcare workforce though a Registered Apprenticeship program aimed at cultivating talent in nursing, tech and support roles at The Elliot and CMC. The “earn while you learn” approach allows individuals to hold a paid position while engaging in classroom learning and on-the-job training. Upon program completion, they will have an immediate impact in the workplace from “job-ready” training to fill in-demand positions.

The graduation recognizes three cohorts of apprentices employed with CMC or The Elliot:

Medical Assistants – Nine apprentices began a two-year program on June 27 that includes 480 hours of related instruction and 3,600 hours of on-the-job training.

Patient Service Representatives – Four apprentices began a one-year program on July 18 combining 160 hours of related instruction with 2,000 hours of on-the-job training.

Licensed Nursing Assistants – Four CMC and seven Elliot apprentices began the one-year program of 144 to 160 hours of related instruction and 2,000 hours of on-the-job training on August 8 and August 15, respectively.

As a Registered Apprenticeship program with the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) Office of Apprenticeship, these apprentices participate in an industry-driven, high-quality career pathway where CMC and The Elliot can develop and prepare their future workforce, and individuals can obtain paid work experience, classroom instruction, and a portable, nationally recognized credential.

About Elliot Health System, a member of SolutionHealth: Elliot Health System is a non-profit organization serving the healthcare needs of the community since 1890. The largest provider of comprehensive healthcare services in Southern New Hampshire, Elliot Hospital, a 296-bed acute care facility and the first community hospital in the state, serves as the cornerstone of the health system. Elliot is home to Manchester’s designated Regional Trauma Center, Elliot Breast Health Center, Elliot Urgent Care, a Level 3 Newborn Intensive Care Unit, Elliot Medical Group, Solinsky Center for Cancer Care at The Elliot, Elliot Senior Health Center, Visiting Nurse Association of Manchester and Southern New Hampshire, 1-Day Surgery Center, Elliot Memory & Mobility Center, NH Arthritis Center, Elliot Retail Pharmacy, Elliot Medical Centers in Bedford, Londonderry, Hooksett, and The Elliot at River’s Edge.

About Catholic Medical Center: Catholic Medical Center (“CMC”), a member of GraniteOne Health, is a nonprofit regional health system, with a commitment to delivering the highest quality and most advanced healthcare to patients across New Hampshire. CMC is the home of the nationally-renowned New England Heart and Vascular Institute, rated among the top cardiovascular programs in the country. Our doctors were the first in the state to perform a mechanical heart/left ventricular assist device implant and first in New England to implant the WATCHMAN™ for atrial fibrillation. CMC was also one of the first hospitals in New Hampshire to establish a joint venture with independent medical staff members when it became a partner in the freestanding Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center and imaging center. CMC’s birthing unit, The Mom’s Place, was the first hospital in the country to have a neonatal unit based on “couplet care.” Our nationally accredited Breast Care Center was the first in the state to use contrast enhanced mammography and SAVI SCOUT® localization for breast surgery. With primary care practices that care for the very young to the young at heart and our dedication to community outreach programs, CMC is helping to foster a healthier community, everyday.

About CCSNH: The Community College System of NH consists of seven colleges, offering associate degree and certificate programs, professional training, transfer pathways to four-year degrees, and dual-credit partnerships with NH high schools. The System’s colleges are Great Bay Community College in Portsmouth and Rochester; Lakes Region Community College in Laconia; Manchester Community College; Nashua Community College; NHTI – Concord’s Community College; River Valley Community College in Claremont, Lebanon and Keene; and White Mountains Community College in Berlin, Littleton and North Conway. The seven community colleges in the system are committed to working with businesses throughout the state to train and retain employees to develop a robust workforce across all sectors and embraces the “65 by 25 Initiative,” which calls for 65% of NH citizens to have some form of postsecondary education by 2025 to meet future workforce demands.