Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and warmer, high of 77

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

Today high pressure slowly moves east of New Hampshire. This will result in winds shifting to the southeast at 5-15 mph keeping high temperatures in the 60s along the immediate coast and upper 70s for the rest of us.

Weather Flash

A significant warmup towards summerlike temperatures for mid to late in the workweek. Potential continues for 90-degree temperatures away from the coastlines Wednesday into Friday, making for our first heat wave!

5-Day Forecast May 30-June 3

Today: Mostly sunny & warmer. High 77 Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear & chilly. Low 45 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Lots of sunshine with near-record heat. High 90 (Record 94 2013) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 58 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, and more humid. High 95 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 65 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun, hot, and humid with afternoon thunderstorms. High 93 Winds: NNE 5-15+ mph
Friday night: Spot evening thunderstorm and humid. Low 57 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler, and less humid. High 72 Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy and chilly. Low 47 Winds: NE

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

If on vacation for Memorial Day week it will be dry with our first heat wave with temperatures at or above 90 degrees Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday!!

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Sunny.

UV Index: Very High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 60s.

Winds: Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 53 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.5 feet (MLLW) 08:14 AM. Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 02:37 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Sunny. Highs in the mid-70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 58 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

