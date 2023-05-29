Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and warmer, high of 77

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Tuesday’s Weather
Weather Flash
A significant warmup towards summerlike temperatures for mid to late in the workweek. Potential continues for 90-degree temperatures away from the coastlines Wednesday into Friday, making for our first heat wave!
5-Day Forecast May 30-June 3
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
If on vacation for Memorial Day week it will be dry with our first heat wave with temperatures at or above 90 degrees Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday!!
Hiking Report
White Mountains Weather
Beach & Lake Forecasts
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Sunny.
UV Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the lower 60s.
Winds: Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height Around 2 feet.
Water Temperature: 53 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.5 feet (MLLW) 08:14 AM. Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 02:37 PM.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Sunny. Highs in the mid-70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 58 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.