Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and warmer, high of 77

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Sunny.

UV Index: Very High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 60s.

Winds: Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 53 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.5 feet (MLLW) 08:14 AM. Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 02:37 PM.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Sunny. Highs in the mid-70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 58 degrees.