Granite Pathways adds new job program

Tuesday, September 1, 2020 Andrew Sylvia Around Town 0

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, Granite Pathways announced a new program aimed at supporting individuals with substance use disorders and mental illness achieve life goals, particularly goals related to employment.

In partnership with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, the “Job Launch” program aims to combine elements from traditional workforce and vocational programs with practices of found in recovery programs.

In the program, Granite Pathways hopes to work with individuals on topics such as resume development, skills training and job placement in recovery friendly workplaces, homelessness, food insecurity, lack of childcare, transportation and lack of supportive community relationships.

“Our program is about building a work focus into every participant’s recovery plan,” says Whitney Brown, Job Launch Employment Specialist. “While we offer the necessary tools to ‘get the job’, we also work with the whole person, to ensure that they succeed in all aspects of their life.”

Job Launch is available to anyone with a history of opioid use, at any stage in their recovery. There is no cost to the individual. To find out more information on Job Launch, go to www.granitepathways.org or call (603) 570-9444.

