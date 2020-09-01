Hassan expresses concern over USPS sorting machine decision, politicization of U.S. COVID-19 response

Tuesday, September 1, 2020 Andrew Sylvia Government, Politics 0

U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) on Aug. 25. Credit/Andrew Sylvia

WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) announced that she has learned the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will not replace sorting machines recently disconnected and sold at Manchester’s USPS Processing and Distribution Center.

Hassan toured the Processing and Distribution Center last week and then took part in a rally outside of the facility with the rest of New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation.

“I saw first-hand the various sorting machines in use, including the machine that broke down in recent weeks. The Postal Service must have backups to prevent delivery delays, and it is indefensible to sell a sorting machine for scrap metal months before an election,” she said. “I will keep doing everything I can to hold the Postmaster General accountable and support postal workers’ efforts to deliver for the American people.”

Recently, Hassan also grilled USPS Postmaster Louis DeJoy in his role regarding the sorting machines as well as other recent changes in the USPS.

Also on Tuesday, Hassan joined with fellow New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen over concerns of political interference in the federal response to COVID-19.

The two senators submitted a letter highlighting recent instances where the Trump Adminstration appeared to put political pressure on public health experts.

A full copy of the letter can be seen below.

