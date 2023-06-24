Getting to Logan Airport after restoration project shuts down Sumner Tunnel starting July 5

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT), in support of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, is alerting NH residents of an upcoming project that has regional significance and the potential to impact travel to Boston’s Logan International Airport.

June 23 marks just under two weeks prior to the start of full closure of the Sumner Tunnel that serves Boston’s Logan International Airport, scheduled from Wednesday, July 5, through Thursday, August 31, 2023.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has a comprehensive mitigation plan to address travel impacts and provide cost-effective alternative transportation options for residents and visitors ahead of the scheduled closure of the Sumner Tunnel. The tunnel will be fully closed for approximately two months to facilitate work on the Sumner Tunnel Restoration Project.

Travelers are encouraged to “Ditch the Drive” and use alternative means of travel. MassDOT has created a menu of safe, efficient commute options while the tunnel is closed for repairs. Travelers can utilize MassDOT 511 to help review traffic conditions and MBTA’s Trip Planner to plan their public transit trips. For more information on the project and to learn about alternative transportation methods to avoid travel delays at Logan International Airport, please visit: the Sumner Tunnel Project Webpage – Sumner Tunnel | Mass.gov.