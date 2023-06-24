Superintendent told police car vandalism ‘may be work related’

MANCHESTER, NH – School superintendent Jennifer Gillis told police she believed her car was keyed by Emerald Anderson-Ford, a friend of an employee Gillis had addressed issues with the day before her BMW was vandalized, according to a police affidavit.

Anderson-Ford, 38, a community activist and aldermanic candidate, is charged with felony criminal mischief.

When interviewed by Detective Guillaume Joffres, with her attorney present, Anderson-Ford admitted to damaging the 2020 BMW X5 with her keys. However, she said it was not intentional. Anderson-Ford said she had been holding her keys tightly as she walked by the car and realized that had caused damage.

Joffres wrote that Anderson-Ford also stopped after to take a picture of the damage in order to follow up if the damage was reported. He said she did not make any attempt to report the damage herself.

The incident happened on April 20, 2023, outside the Puritan Conference Center, 207 Hooksett Road. Gillis called police after discovering the damage to her car. Gillis said the damage occurred between noon and 2 p.m. while she was attending a work event at the center.

Gillis told the detective she believed the incident “may be work-related.” She explained she was having issues with one of her employees. On April 19, 2023, the day before her car was keyed, she addressed issues with that employee who is a friend of “Emerald Ford.”

In a public statement, Gillis said, “I do not have a personal relationship with Ms. Ford, although I do know her in professional circles. I am baffled as to why this would have happened.”

Gillis also told Joffres that earlier on April 20, 2023, she had been at a public event at the Boys and Girls Club where Anderson-Ford and her husband also were present. When she arrived at the parking lot, she said she saw Anderson-Ford pull up and park to the left of her car.

Later, Gillis sent Joffres pictures of Anderson-Ford taken at the event at the Boys and Girls Club earlier that day.

The cost to repair the damage to her BMW is $2,649.40 per an estimate prepared by USAA, according to the affidavit.

Joffres viewed surveillance video from the Puritan Conference Center and St. Mary’s Bank. The cameras recorded Anderson-Ford at 12:41 p.m. walking to the driver’s side of Gillis’ car and then walking the entire length of the vehicle.

Anderson-Ford then walked back to her vehicle, got into it and drove away. Anderson-Ford was the only person to approach Gillis’ car and walk the entire length of the driver’s side, Joffres wrote.

Joffres also viewed video surveillance footage of Anderson-Ford and her husband at the Boys and Girls Club from the morning of the incident.

The detective compared the video surveillance footage from the three locations to the images Gillis provided in identifying Anderson-Ford.

She is free on $2,500 personal recognizance bail and with an arraignment set for July 21 in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District.

On Wednesday, Anderson-Ford through her attorney, Donna Brown, issued a statement in which she described her arrest as being “politically motivated.”

“It’s unfortunate that a minor accident that could easily have been resolved with a phone call and an exchange of insurance has become this extreme waste of our public resources. Our city already has enough serious concerns that require the commitment and attention of our public safety officials and law enforcement. This is a misuse of public dollars.

“As I understand it the person who accused me did so without any clear evidence but an assumption based on my person and who I am in the community. As someone who has publicly criticized public policies and practices used in our institutions it would seem that this extreme reaction to a minor accident is politically motivated in an attempt to discredit me. There is no other rational explanation as to why someone would go to these extreme and punitive measures regarding a minor accident.

“It concerns me that as an outspoken Black woman who works in equity and inclusion – meaning my very role is to advocate for the disenfranchised – is the target of such an extreme use of law enforcement.”

Anderson-Ford, who serves as Chief Diversity Officer for the YWCA, on Monday kicked off her campaign for Alderman At-Large.