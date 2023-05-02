General Mills issues recall on Gold Medal flours due to possible salmonella

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) advises consumers to check if they have two-, five- and 10-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour. General Mills has announced a recall for Gold Medal all-purpose flour with “better if used by” date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024.

The recall is being issued for the potential presence of Salmonella Infantis, which was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in collaboration with local and state partners, are investigating an ongoing outbreak of Salmonella Infantis infections linked to Gold Medal brand flour. There have been thirteen total illnesses with 3 hospitalizations. There are no New Hampshire cases associated with this outbreak at this time.

This recall affects two date codes of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour in the five- and ten-pound bags and two date codes of Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose Flour in the two- and five-pound bags. All other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected by this recall.

Guidance from the FDA and CDC warns that consumers should refrain from consuming any raw products made with flour. Salmonella Infantis is killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing or boiling products made with flour. All surfaces, hands and utensils should be properly cleaned after contact with flour or dough.

This voluntary recall includes the following code dates currently in stores or consumers’ pantries, all with “Better if Used by” dates of 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024:

Product Package UPC Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5LB Flour 000-16000-19610 Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 10LB Flour 000-16000-19580 Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 2LB Flour 000-16000-10710 Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 5LB Flour 000-16000-10610

Consumers are asked to check their pantries and dispose of the product affected by this recall. Consumers who have had to discard products covered by this recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103. Consumers who no longer have the flour package and are uncertain if their flour is part of the recall are advised to discard it as it may be a recalled lot.

Salmonella causes diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps usually 12 to 72 hours after infection. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment. However, in some cases, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. In these patients, the Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream, and then to other body sites and can cause death unless the patient is treated promptly with antibiotics.

The DHHS Division of Public Health Services continues to follow this outbreak closely, including investigation of any reported cases in close coordination with the CDC and the FDA, and will provide updates as they become available. For further information visit the FDA website or to report a suspected illness associated this investigation contact the DPHS Bureau of Infectious Disease Control at 603-271-4496.