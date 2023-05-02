Pappas announces art competition winners, hosts reception for NH student artists

MANCHESTER, NH – On Monday, U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) hosted high school artists from across the First District, their families, and community leaders for a reception at the Currier Museum of Art as part of his 2023 Congressional Art Competition.

Pappas presented this year’s first-place award to Jazmin Sanchez Torrez, a student at the Derryfield School in Manchester. Second and third-place recognition was awarded to Xuan Liu, a student at the Tilton School, and Anna Nahlik, a student at Londonderry High School, respectively.

The four-person panel of judges also awarded Sophia Odell from Kennett High School and Melody Gallant from Gilford High School honorable mentions.

“New Hampshire has a long and proud history of supporting the arts, and these students are continuing that tradition,” said Pappas. “Each year, I’m continually impressed by the creativity, thoughtfulness, and powerful messages that the pieces submitted are able to convey. It is clear that New Hampshire has some very talented student artists with bright futures ahead, and I was pleased to be able to honor them through this process and highlight the passion and skill they all possess.”

Each spring, Rep. Pappas hosts the First District’s art contest as part of a nationwide high school arts competition sponsored by Members of Congress in collaboration with the Congressional Institute. The competition is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in New Hampshire.

High school students who attend schools in or live in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District are eligible to participate. The winning artwork will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol as part of an exhibit with winners from around the country.