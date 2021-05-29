Game On: Scavengers! SURVIVAL IS ONLY HALF THE BATTLE!

Scavengers was first announced during The Game Awards in 2018 with a short announcement trailer that gave players a first look at the setting, including an emphasis on the game’s frozen environments. Since then, the developers have been conducting alpha playtests with the community, adding more features and just generally polishing the game. This has culminated in the game’s arrival on Steam Early Access in 2021.

In my effort to bring more free to play games to the Manchester Ink Link community, Scavengers is the perfect one to kick start the summer with! Ok ok it’s still May I know, but hey one can dream right!?

ABOUT THIS GAME

There’s not A LOT that we know about the story of Scavengers except this, it’s set on a post-apocalyptic Earth that was subject to an ice age after the Moon was destroyed! Scavengers is your latest strategic survival battleground royale to hit the open market. A completely free-to-play action shooter where squads of three compete to survive. Squad up and dominate in a hybrid of sandbox-style PVE and class-based PVP. Choose from an explosive roster of adaptive Explorers, protect your team with a combination of unique abilities and weapons, and conquer challenges of a hostile wasteland. In Scavengers, you can win by outthinking and outfighting your enemies on this frozen Earth!

WHAT MAKES THIS GAME DIFFERENT?

In this battle royale game, you can actually FREEZE to death! Yes, unlike other games…this one takes into account the time of day, the temperature of your body and a few other factors that you have to always keep an eye on before your character perishes. Throughout the map you will encounter many different foes, other players included and your objective is to make it to the ship that will be taking off at the end of match.

This isn’t your typical ‘kill on-sight’ Battle Royale game that you are probably used to (ala Fortnite). This tip is at the top of my advice list because it’s the most important tip! See, Scavengers is a POINT BASED game and you’re looking to get the most data collected, not the most kills like the Battle Royale in Call of Duty lets say. Avoiding other players and firefights more times than not can be your saving grace.

With 60 players per match made up of teams of three, you’re definitely going to bump into other players, so fighting the urge to engage immediately isn’t easy. If you spot another team, consider how much time is left in the match, how much salvage you need (if any) to jump up the leaderboard, and choose whether an engagement is worth losing half your data or not. If you’re desperate, go for it. If your team is sitting on a healthy pile of the stuff, talk it out.

WHERE CAN I DOWNLOAD THIS GAME?

Scavengers is available now on PC through Steam Early Access!!

The game isn’t playable on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One consoles, PS5, PS4, or PS5 just yet, although the developers have stated on the game’s Steam page that they’re aiming to fully launch Scavengers globally before the end of 2021. Hey, with June around the corner…the end of 2021 doesn’t seem that far! The game is currently free-to-play, and according to the developers, Scavengers will stay that way when it fully releases!

