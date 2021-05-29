Congressional Roundup: Kuster talks vaccines with Nick Offerman

It’s May 29, 2021. Here’s a roundup of recent announcements from New Hampshire’s congressional delegation.

Kuster talks with Parks and Rec star on vaccination

Rep. Annie Kuster (NH-02), a member of the House Energy and Commerce Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, participated in a Subcommittee hearing entitled, “A Shot at Normalcy: Building COVID-19 Vaccine Confidence.” During the hearing, Kuster questioned Parks and Recreation actor and woodworker Nick Offerman and experts about vaccine efficacy, the importance of Americans getting their vaccines, and resources available for those who have yet to receive their shot.

“As we continue efforts in New Hampshire and across the country to get COVID-19 shots into arms, we must address practical challenges to accessing the vaccine and ensure we are reaching people where they are so no one goes unvaccinated simply because they didn’t know where to go or who to ask,” said Rep. Kuster. “I want to thank all of our panelists for joining the Energy and Commerce Committee today to discuss resources for those who still have questions about coronavirus vaccines and the importance of getting vaccinated, as well as practical steps to receive their vaccine.”

“I encourage everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their loved ones, and our communities, and so they can safely return to most pre-pandemic activities,” Kuster continued. “Walk-in vaccines are available at many NH locations — for more information and to find a vaccination site near you, visit https://www.vaccines.nh.gov/.”

Shaheen: new bill aims to protect retirement funds from China

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) helped introduce bipartisan, bicameral legislation, the Taxpayers and Savers Protection (TSP) Act, with U.S. Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL), Todd Young (R-IN), Rick Scott (R-FL) and Joni Ernst (R-IA) to prevent the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board (FRTIB) from steering federal retirement savings to China.

“It’s alarming that billions of dollars from the retirement accounts of federal government employees, like our military, are currently invested in China and prop up companies that threaten American interests and values. That’s unacceptable,” said Shaheen. “I’m proud to help lead this bipartisan, bicameral effort to ensure China doesn’t profit off our civilian workforce or servicemembers, especially at the expense of our national security.”

The TSP Act would conditionally ban the investment of Thrift Savings Plan funds in securities listed on Chinese exchanges. In particular, it would prohibit investment in securities listed on any foreign exchange where the Public Company Accounting and Oversight Board (PCAOB) is prevented from conducting oversight.

U.S. Representative Mike Waltz (R-FL) will be introducing the companion bill in the House.

Hassan introduces legislation to help pregnant women

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions advanced legislation that Senator Maggie Hassan joined in introducing to improve maternal health outcomes for pregnant and postpartum women. The bipartisan Maternal Health Quality Improvement Act aims to reduce maternal mortality rates and address health disparities that disproportionally impact women who live in rural areas and women of color.

“Women in New Hampshire and across the country too often lack the high-quality care that they need during and after pregnancy, which can lead to preventable complications or even death for pregnant and postpartum women,” said Hassan, a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. “I was glad to join my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to advance this important legislation that will save lives and help ensure that all pregnant women and new moms receive the care that they need to stay safe and healthy.”