Friday’s weather: Warming trend continues into the weekend, high of 62

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Friday’s Weather
Today is a warming trend that carries into the weekend with highs climbing to 65 to near 70 tomorrow.
5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 21-Oct. 25
Today: Mostly sunny. High 62 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Friday night: Mostly clear & cold. Low 38 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Sunny & nice. High Near 70 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy & mild. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Clouding up with showers by evening. High 65 Winds: Light and Variable
Sunday night: Mild with periods of rain (.50″). Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Cloudy with some rain (.50″). High 60 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Showers ending. Low Near50 Winds: Light & Variable.
Tuesday: Mild with morning showers then some late sunshine. High 67 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Some clouds and mild. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Winter Outlook from the National Weather Service.
Temperatures for November, December, and January will average slightly above normal.
Precipitation for November, December, and January will have equal chances of being above or below normal.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Temperatures will average above normal for most of next week.
Forecast for the White Mountains
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s… except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5000 feet. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, southwest winds around 40 mph decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 5 above in the morning.
Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map
The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!