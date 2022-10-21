Friday’s weather: Warming trend continues into the weekend, high of 62

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures will average above normal for most of next week.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s… except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5000 feet. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, southwest winds around 40 mph decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 5 above in the morning.

