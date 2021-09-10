Friday’s weather: Sunny breezy and downright pleasant

High Surf Advisory remains in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday

Hurricane Larry is expected to pass well offshore today with building long period swells impacting New Hampshire beaches with elevated surf, rip currents, and potential for beach erosion today into tomorrow.

* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE…New Hampshire beaches

* WHEN…Now until 8 AM tomorrow.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.

Weather: Variable cloudiness with a couple of showers; breezy; watch for unusually rough surf and rip currents

UV Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 5 feet.

Water temperature: 66 degrees.

Rip Current Risk*: High.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.6 feet (MLLW) 08:26 AM. High 9.7 feet (MLLW) 02:21 PM.

* High Risk – A high risk of rip currents means dangerous and potentially life-threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.