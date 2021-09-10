Friday’s weather: Sunny breezy and downright pleasant

Friday’s Weather
Fair weather returns today through much of the weekend as high pressure slowly crosses New Hampshire.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 10 – Sept. 14
Today: Mostly sunny, breezy & nice High 75 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Clear Low 54 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny & nice High 78 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Clear Low 58 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mix sun & clouds High 82 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear Low 60 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday: Mix sun & clouds High 75 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 75 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 60 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Our nice & dry weather should last for 10 days!
Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye
High Surf Advisory remains in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday
Hurricane Larry is expected to pass well offshore today with building long period swells impacting New Hampshire beaches with elevated surf, rip currents, and potential for beach erosion today into tomorrow.
* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet.
* WHERE…New Hampshire beaches
* WHEN…Now until 8 AM tomorrow.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.
Weather: Variable cloudiness with a couple of showers; breezy; watch for unusually rough surf and rip currents
UV Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Winds: Northwest winds around 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 5 feet.
Water temperature: 66 degrees.
Rip Current Risk*: High.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.6 feet (MLLW) 08:26 AM. High 9.7 feet (MLLW) 02:21 PM.
* High Risk – A high risk of rip currents means dangerous and potentially life-threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!