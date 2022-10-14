Friday’s weather: Rain followed by late sunshine, high of 66

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Friday’s Weather
The cold front that brought much-needed rain last night will be moving to our east today. Rain this morning will taper to showers by afternoon with some late-day sunshine possible.
FLOOD WATCH
WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
WHERE…Portions of central and southern New Hampshire, including the following areas, in New Hampshire, Western, And Central Hillsborough. In central New Hampshire, Merrimack and Sullivan. In southern New Hampshire, Cheshire, and Eastern Hillsborough.
WHEN…Now through Saturday morning.
IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris and fallen leaves.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Rainfall amounts in excess of 2 inches are possible, especially in the hilly terrain of the Monadnocks. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 13-Oct. 17
Today: Early rain followed by showers (.50″) with some late sunshine. High 66 Winds: ESE to W10-20 mph
Tonight: Clearing and cooler. Low 46 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Sunny & nice. High 68 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear & chilly. Low 45 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 68 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Cloudy & cooler with a few showers. High: 55 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Monday night: Cloudy with a few showers. Low 44 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Early showers with some afternoon showers. High 56 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 34 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Forecast for the White Mountains
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Rain in the morning. Rain is likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the mid-50s. South winds around 35 mph becoming southwest around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, south winds around 50 mph decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!