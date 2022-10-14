Friday’s weather: Rain followed by late sunshine, high of 66

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Friday’s Weather

The cold front that brought much-needed rain last night will be moving to our east today. Rain this morning will taper to showers by afternoon with some late-day sunshine possible.

FLOOD WATCH

WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

WHERE…Portions of central and southern New Hampshire, including the following areas, in New Hampshire, Western, And Central Hillsborough. In central New Hampshire, Merrimack and Sullivan. In southern New Hampshire, Cheshire, and Eastern Hillsborough.

WHEN…Now through Saturday morning.

IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris and fallen leaves.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Rainfall amounts in excess of 2 inches are possible, especially in the hilly terrain of the Monadnocks. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor later forecasts on ManchesterInkLink.com and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 13-Oct. 17