Memorial boys melt in the rain,. Portsmouth rallies for 2-1 win

MANCHESTER, NH — Midfielder Zac Amend scored his second goal of the game in the 71st minute, lifting Portsmouth High to a 2-1 win over Manchester Memorial, Thursday night at soggy Cabot-McDonough Field.

The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Crusaders (10-4-0), during which they had outscored their opponents, 12-1. Memorial was coming off a huge 1-0 win over Nashua North, making the loss especially frustrating for Coach Jerold White. His team has shown the ability to beat any squad in Division 1 but, on occasion, has turned in subpar performances against less-talented opposition.

“That showed today. Considering all the (wins) you’ve watched and how we played today, it’s night and day,” said White. “We were way off our game, it wasn’t soccer today. It is what it is. I guess Portsmouth is our ‘kryptonite.'”

The win was the third straight for Portsmouth (7-4-3), as the Clippers look to build momentum heading into a wide-open Division I State Tournament.

“The results have come and gone for us this year. We have really struggled against some of the top tier in the league,” said Portsmouth Coach Eric Martens. “So for us, the question was whether we could get a result against one of the big teams in the league. This group had confidence in themselves and tonight it went our way.”

The game was played in a steady and, at times, heavy rain, making it difficult for either team to generate a consistent offensive attack. Both squads had scoring bids that never quite translated into shots on goal because the timing of the last pass was just a bit off or the shot itself wasn’t struck cleanly and slipped wide.

Memorial drew first blood in the 29th minute on a goal by junior Brayden Merchant. The play was set up by a sensational long lead pass by senior co-captain Merim Husonovice, that sailed over the top of the defense. Speedy striker Artur Moura tried to gather the ball just outside the crease but couldn’t get a clean shot, He was, however, able to get the ball over to Merchant, left unmarked on the other wing. Merchant quickly settled the ball and beat Portsmouth keeper Josh Buckley to the short side, giving the Crusaders a 1-0 lead.

It would be a short-lived advantage.

Just two minutes later, back Gar Hindle made a terrific pass to Merchant, set up at the crease. Merchant shielded the ball from a defender and was able to turn and get just enough on his shot the score past keeper Sergio Teruel (6 saves) and tie the game.

The score remained even deep into the second half, until a defensive lapse proved costly for Memorial. Portsmouth forward Charlie Horgan attacked on the right wing but was unable to get a clean look. Horgan looked to pass and found Armand, unmarked, in front of the net. Armand rifled a shot and Teruel made a leaping save attempt. The senior keeper managed to punch the ball but couldn’t get enough power on the save to keep the ball from caroming off his hands and into the far corner of the net, giving Portsmouth the 2-1 lead.

The rain was pouring at Cabot McDonough field Thursday night as @PortsAthletics defeated @Crusaders_Athl , 2-1, in boys soccer.@ManchInkLink pic.twitter.com/Fle2Ck9htX — Bill Gilman (@bgilman66) October 14, 2022

With time winding down, Memorial began playing with more of a sense of urgency and generated some of its best scoring chances. Husanovic and Nawras Mostafa took control of the midfield, as the Crusaders pressed the attack. The best bid came on a sensational run and centering pass by Moura. A streaking Mostafa was able to get a foot on the pass but his shot was deflected just wide by a defender.

Memorial returns to action Tuesday at Concord before closing out the regular season Thursday night at home against Exeter, in a game with major playoff implications.