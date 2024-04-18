Friday’s weather: Mostly cloudy, high of 60

Friday’s Weather

Dry and seasonable today with a high of 60. A cold front brings another round of showers tonight into early Saturday. Dry for the rest of Saturday with gusty winds. The dry stretch of weather continues as we head into early next week.

5-Day Outlook, April 19-April 23

Today: Mostly cloudy. High 60 Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy & mild with some showers late. Low 46 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph
Saturday: Passing morning shower and breezy with some afternoon sunny breaks. High 64 Winds: W 10-20+ mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 39 Winds: WNW 5-15mph
Sunday: Breezy with some sun & clouds. High 60 Winds: W 15-20 mph
Sunday night: Some clouds. Low 39 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Monday: Sunny & nice. High 63 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Clear & mild. Low 38 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & clouds. High 65 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph
Tuesday night: Few showers. Low 45 Winds: S 5-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The last full week of April will be dry with temperatures averaging above normal.

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 40. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values as low as18.

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

