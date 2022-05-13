Friday’s weather: Another glorious day, high of 84

Near-record summer-like temperatures today with a near-record high of 84 set in 2012 and tomorrow morning we will break the record high low of 57 set in 1890. Tomorrow will break the record of 81 in 2018. On Sunday morning will break the record high low of 62 set in 2004.

Brush Fire Danger Possible This Week

Brush Fire Danger into The First Half of The Weekend. Brush Fire Danger is possible into the first half of the weekend. The dry stretch will extend through the start of the weekend. Gradually warming temperatures and unseasonably dry air will result in relative humidity values of around 20 to 30 percent through the start of the weekend posing brush fire danger. Extra caution should be taken to prevent brush fires. Always consult with fire officials before engaging in any open burning activities and comply with all applicable laws and regulations. Never leave an open fire unattended and always extinguish campfires completely before leaving.