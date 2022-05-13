Friday’s weather: Another glorious day, high of 84

Friday’s Weather

Near-record summer-like temperatures today with a near-record high of 84 set in 2012 and tomorrow morning we will break the record high low of 57 set in 1890. Tomorrow will break the record of 81 in 2018. On Sunday morning will break the record high low of 62 set in 2004.

Brush Fire Danger Possible This Week

Brush Fire Danger into The First Half of The Weekend. Brush Fire Danger is possible into the first half of the weekend. The dry stretch will extend through the start of the weekend. Gradually warming temperatures and unseasonably dry air will result in relative humidity values of around 20 to 30 percent through the start of the weekend posing brush fire danger. Extra caution should be taken to prevent brush fires. Always consult with fire officials before engaging in any open burning activities and comply with all applicable laws and regulations. Never leave an open fire unattended and always extinguish campfires completely before leaving.

5-Day Outlook May 13-May 17

Weekend Alert: Entering cold bodies of water can lead to cold-water shock. The ocean temperature is 47 and Lake Winnipesaukee is 47.

Saturday: Hazy sunshine, very warm and more humid. High 87 (record-high 81 in 2018) Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy and warm. Low 66 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Hazy sun, very warm, and humid with some spot afternoon thunderstorms. High 84 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, humid, and warm with evening thunderstorms. Low 64 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy and not as warm with thunderstorms, High 78 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph

Monday night: Mostly cloudy and mild with early showers and thunderstorms. Low 57 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Some sun & clouds with a rain shower. High 71 Winds: W 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 52 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week the warmth goes away and back to more normal spring conditions.

TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

