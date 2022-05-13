Friday’s weather: Another glorious day, high of 84

Friday’s Weather
Brush Fire Danger Possible This Week
5-Day Outlook May 13-May 17
Weekend Alert: Entering cold bodies of water can lead to cold-water shock. The ocean temperature is 47 and Lake Winnipesaukee is 47.
Saturday: Hazy sunshine, very warm and more humid. High 87 (record-high 81 in 2018) Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy and warm. Low 66 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Hazy sun, very warm, and humid with some spot afternoon thunderstorms. High 84 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, humid, and warm with evening thunderstorms. Low 64 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy and not as warm with thunderstorms, High 78 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy and mild with early showers and thunderstorms. Low 57 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & clouds with a rain shower. High 71 Winds: W 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 52 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next week the warmth goes away and back to more normal spring conditions.
TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.