Espino leads way on Fisher Cats’ five home run night

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats hit five home runs en route to ending their recent losing streak, earning a 7-2 victory over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Thursday night.

Sebastian Espino hit two of the homers, first in the second and again in the fifth, driving in three runs. Tanner Morris and John Aiello had solo home runs in the third and seventh innings respectively and Orelvis Martinez brought home Morris on a blast that reached the patio of the Hilton Garden Inn in the fifth.

With the five home runs, New Hampshire is now at 37 in 29 games, trailing only Somerset (38) and Richmond (39) in among Eastern League teams.

The win went to Brady Lail, who joined the Fisher Cats after signing a minor-league deal on Sunday. Lail pitched two Major League games last year and was the first player since 1915 to play his first three Major League games with three different teams, debuting with the Yankees, Mariners and Astros in 2019.

Lail pitched five innings, combining with starter Andrew Bash to scatter seven Binghamton hits, striking out 12 Rumble Ponies in the process.