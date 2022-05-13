Espino leads way on Fisher Cats’ five home run night

Thursday, May 12, 2022 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0
Thursday, May 12, 2022 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Sebastian Espino. Promotional photo

 

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats hit five home runs en route to ending their recent losing streak, earning a 7-2 victory over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Thursday night.

Sebastian Espino hit two of the homers, first in the second and again in the fifth, driving in three runs. Tanner Morris and John Aiello had solo home runs in the third and seventh innings respectively and Orelvis Martinez brought home Morris on a blast that reached the patio of the Hilton Garden Inn in the fifth.

With the five home runs, New Hampshire is now at 37 in 29 games, trailing only Somerset (38) and Richmond (39) in among Eastern League teams.

The win went to Brady Lail, who joined the Fisher Cats after signing a minor-league deal on Sunday. Lail pitched two Major League games last year and was the first player since 1915 to play his first three Major League games with three different teams, debuting with the Yankees, Mariners and Astros in 2019.

Lail pitched five innings, combining with starter Andrew Bash to scatter seven Binghamton hits, striking out 12 Rumble Ponies in the process.

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts