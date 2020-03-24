Authorities investigate after man in custody at Valley Street Jail attempts to hang himself

MANCHESTER, NH — A 34-year-old Hooksett man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was found late Monday afternoon hanging in his cell in the Valley Street jail.

Johnathan Lafond was found hanging in his cell at 5:15 p.m. Correctional officers and on-duty medical personnel began emergency treat which continued until American Medical Response and Manchester Fire Department personnel arrived.

Lafond was taken to Elliot Hospital where he is in critical condition.

“Mr. Lafond was alone in his cell when he was discovered,” Hillsborough County House of Corrections Superintended David Dionne said in a news release. “ We had no indication Mr. Lafond was in any form of distress.”

Lafond was being detained on $10,500 cash-only bail, set by 10th Circuit – District Division – Derry and Hillsborough County Superior court North on charges of willful concealment and failure to appear. Lafond’s address was listed as 464 W. River Road, Hooksett, when he was arrested May 9, 2019, on a charge of willful concealment in Derry.

Manchester police and corrections officials are investigating the incident.