Sunday’s weather: Cloudy with evening showers, high of 57

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain in the morning, then Rain is expected in the afternoon with highs in the lower 40s. South winds will be around 15 mph.25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Wind chill values are around 20.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The summits will be obscured. There’s a possibility of rain in the morning, followed by rain in the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 40s. South winds will range from 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. The chance of rain is 90 percent.