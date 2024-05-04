Sunday’s weather: Cloudy with evening showers, high of 57

Saturday, May 4, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Saturday, May 4, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast.

<

Sunday’s Weather

Today, expect cloudy skies with occasional evening showers and cool temperatures, reaching highs in the upper 50s.

weather graphic 2 3

5-Day Outlook, May 5-8

Today: Expect cloudy skies with evening showers and cool temperatures. High 57 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Some showers and drizzle. Low 49 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Monday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds. High 74 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, very warm, and pleasant. High 77 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy and mild. Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Cooler; some morning sun giving way to showery periods in the afternoon. High 62 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Some showers. Low 46 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Cloudy and cool with afternoon showers. High 59 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Periods of showers. Low 45 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Overview

Expect a summer-like sensation for tomorrow and Tuesday, followed by showers later in the week, leading up to an unusually cool pattern for mid-May.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next weekend starts with some showers with highs in the 50s and ends with some sun with highs in the low 60s.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PM

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain in the morning, then Rain is expected in the afternoon with highs in the lower 40s. South winds will be around 15 mph.25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Wind chill values are around 20.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The summits will be obscured. There’s a possibility of rain in the morning, followed by rain in the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 40s. South winds will range from 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. The chance of rain is 90 percent.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts