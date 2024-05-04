Sunday’s weather: Cloudy with evening showers, high of 57

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast.
<
Sunday’s Weather
Today: Expect cloudy skies with evening showers and cool temperatures. High 57 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Some showers and drizzle. Low 49 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Monday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds. High 74 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, very warm, and pleasant. High 77 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy and mild. Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Cooler; some morning sun giving way to showery periods in the afternoon. High 62 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Some showers. Low 46 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cloudy and cool with afternoon showers. High 59 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Periods of showers. Low 45 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Overview
Expect a summer-like sensation for tomorrow and Tuesday, followed by showers later in the week, leading up to an unusually cool pattern for mid-May.