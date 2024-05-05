Monday’s weather: Sunshine makes an appearance, high of 76

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured with a possibility of morning rain. Expect highs in the mid-50s, except near 50 at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds will range from 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of rain.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: In the morning, summits will be obscured, later alternating between clear and cloudy conditions. There’s a possibility of rain in the morning. Expect highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds will blow at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 35 mph. The chance of rain is 50 percent.