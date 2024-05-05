Monday’s weather: Sunshine makes an appearance, high of 76

Sunday, May 5, 2024 Rick Gordon
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s Weather

Today and tomorrow will experience a significant warm-up, with southerly winds driving temperatures into the mid-70s.

5-Day Outlook, May 6-10

Today: Warmer, with morning clouds giving way to a mix of sunshine and clouds.High 76 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Predominantly sunny, quite warm, and enjoyable. High 77 (feel like 80) Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy and mild. Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Expect cooler temperatures with intermittent showers in the afternoon and the potential for some thunder. High 66 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Some showers. Low 46 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Expect a cloudy and cool day with showers in the afternoon. High 59 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Periods of showers. Low 45 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy and cool with a few showers. High 52 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Periods of showers. Low 42 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Summer Preview

Anticipate a summer-like feel for today and tomorrow, with showers expected mid to late week, culminating in an unseasonably cool Mother’s Day weekend.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The Mother’s Day weekend forecast predicts showers with high temperatures in the 50s, whereas the typical highs for this time of year should be in the upper 60s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured with a possibility of morning rain. Expect highs in the mid-50s, except near 50 at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds will range from 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of rain.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: In the morning, summits will be obscured, later alternating between clear and cloudy conditions. There’s a possibility of rain in the morning. Expect highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds will blow at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 35 mph. The chance of rain is 50 percent.

