May 10-12: Majestic presents Les Miserables: School Editon at Derry Opera House

DERRY, NH – Join us for LES MISERABLES: School Edition on Friday May 10 at 7 p.m, Saturday May 11 at 2 & 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 12 at 2 p.m. Performances will be held at The Derry Opera House located at 29 West Broadway, Derry, NH.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors 65 and above, and $15 for youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 603-669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information.

About the show:

Les Miserables: School Edition: Music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, Lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, Original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, Additional Material by James Fenton / Les Misérables is the world’s longest-running musical — a true modern classic based on Victor Hugo’s novel and featuring one of the most memorable scores of all time. The multi-award-winning Les Misérables is as groundbreaking today as it was when it first premiered in London in 1985. Featuring updated orchestrations based on the Tony-nominated 2014 Broadway revival, this author-approved edition has been abridged to a running time of just over two hours while beautifully maintaining the integrity of this musical masterpiece.

In 19th-century France, Jean Valjean is released from years of unjust imprisonment but finds nothing in store for him but mistrust and mistreatment. He breaks his parole in hopes of starting a new life, initiating a lifelong struggle for redemption as he is relentlessly pursued by police inspector Javert, who refuses to believe Valjean can change his ways. Finally, during the Paris student uprising of 1832, Javert must confront his ideals after Valjean spares his life and saves that of the student revolutionary who has captured the heart of Valjean’s adopted daughter.

Majestic’s LES MISERABLES: School Edition stars teens of The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts under the Direction of Jocelyn Duford with Musical Direction by Keith Belanger.